Baaghi 4 movie reviews: ‘Blood, gore, mind-bending twists’ | How netizens reacted to Tiger Shroff's movie

Baaghi 4 Twitter review: The most awaited fourth instalment of the Baaghi franchise starring Tiger Shroff hit the silver screen on September 5, on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi public holiday. Featuring a runtime of 157 minutes, A Harsha directorial Bollywood movie received ‘A’ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after 23 cuts.

Baaghi 4 Twitter review Social media strongly reacted to the action-packed high-octane thriller as one user stated, “Shocking action-thriller loaded with blood, gore, and mind-bending twists that surpass even Baaghi 2's intensity. Tiger Shroff delivers a fierce, never-seen-before performance as Ronnie, clashing brutally with Sanjay Dutt's violent antagonist in epic face-offs. Overall, it's a must-watch for adrenaline junkies—raw, gripping, and full of surprises.”

Another user remarked, “Violent, loud, over-the-top & unapologetically made for the action crowd... If you want whistles & claps over realism this is your film.”

A third comment read, “#Baaghi4Review: bleeds action—but beneath the chaos lies a story that hits different. Twisted, emotional, and anything but predictable. This isn’t your typical love saga... it’s a full-throttle descent into madness.”

A fourth user replied, “An already mediocre film totally destroyed by CBFC. Almost all the actual gore shown in the teaser and trailer has been choppped off. Also weak music further damages the film. They had one banger song Marjaana and just used a few lines of it. On top of them they made a love story with a few action scenes with this kind of music instead of an out and out action film. In terms of acting Sanjay Dutt pretty much has an extended cameo. No focus on his character development who had the potential to single handedly save this film. The climax which should have been the best part looks all over the place.”

Baaghi 4 cast Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa, besides lead actor.

The film will arrive in OTT platform Amazon Prime Video as the OTT giant acquired the streaming rights of the film.

Baaghi 4 Box Offic Collection Day 1 Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X gave Box Office predictions for Day 1 and suggested that Baaghi 4 might do a business of ₹9 -11 crore net in India.

As per real time estimates at 12:00 noon, the movie minted ₹1.9 crore net in India on its opening day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

An hour before its release, Baaghi 4 raked in around ₹5 crore gross without block seats in the opening day pre-sales and around ₹7.75 crore when considering blocked seats, Sacnilk reported.

Baaghi 4 plot IMDb description states, “After surviving an attempted suicide by train, a grief-stricken man descends into chaos as reality blurs. His loved ones question what's real while a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love.”