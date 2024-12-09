Sanjay Dutt's addition to Baaghi 4 has excited fans, with many praising his role as a standout antagonist. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is thrilled to work with Dutt again.

Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt has officially joined the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala's highly-anticipated action film Baaghi 4. The announcement was accompanied by a striking first-look poster that has generated significant buzz among fans.

In the poster, Sanjay Dutt is portrayed in an intense and rugged avatar. Seated on a throne with blood-stained clothes and holding a lifeless woman in his arms, his pained yet furious expression has intrigued audiences. The tagline, “Har Aashiq Hai Ek Villain" (Every Lover is a Villain), has added to the mystery, building excitement for the film’s storyline.

Known for its adrenaline-pumping action and engaging narratives, the Baaghi franchise, led by Tiger Shroff, is a favourite among action-film enthusiasts.

With Sanjay Dutt joining the cast, expectations are sky-high. Directed by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises larger-than-life action sequences, with Dutt’s role in the movie expected to be both challenging and pivotal.

Fans of both Sanjay Dutt and the Baaghi series are eagerly anticipating this collaboration, which promises a perfect mix of action, drama and suspense. Social media users have reacted to Sanjay Dutt’s entry into the Baaghi franchise.

"Sanjay Dutt's entry will make the film more interesting," came from one Bollywood fan while another called Dutt "Best out of the box antagonist".

“Now this has got me interested in Baaghi 4 already," posted one fan while another commented, “Blockbuster written all over this one."

Sajid Nadiadwala collabs with Sanjay Dutt Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, known for delivering blockbuster hits, has ensured that Dutt’s character is a major highlight of the fourth instalment. Nadiadwala, who is also collaborating with Dutt on Housefull 5, expressed excitement about working with the seasoned actor again.

Baaghi 4 is being produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is slated for release on September 5, 2025. The film's dynamic cast and high-octane action sequences have already made it one of the most awaited Bollywood releases.