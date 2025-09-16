Baba Ramdev shows off kamandal worth ₹1 lakh as Farah Khan makes fun of his ‘jhopdi’, ‘You’re just like Salman Khan'

Farah Khan recently visited Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s ashram in Haridwar for her cooking vlog on YouTube. She was accompanied by her viral assistant, Dileep.

Baba Ramdev personally guided Farah around the ashram. He showed her meditation halls, cottages and peaceful corners designed for spiritual growth. While walking through, he joked that palaces were built for others. He, however, lives in a small hut.

Farah playfully compared him with Salman Khan, saying both live in simple 1BHK homes while providing luxury to others.

“To aap aur Salman Khan ek hi ho gaye. Wo bhi 1BHK me rehta hai aur banaya mahal usne hai sabke liye (So, you and Salman Khan are the same. He also lives in a 1BHK but has built palaces for everyone else),” the Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker said.

The remark made Ramdev laugh, and he admitted it was true. As he told Farah that the jhopdi (hut) he just showed her was the old one.

“Ye jhopdi thi (Was that a hut)?” reacted Farah with a smirk on her face.

Her tongue-in-cheek hint was it was much fancier than a jhopdi (hut). She light-hearedly pleaded with folded hands, “Baba, humko bhi koi ek-do jhopdiyan de do. Ab aapne behen maan hi lia mujhe. (Gift me one or two huts as well now that you’ve called me your sister).”

Then, Ramdev showed off a designer kamandal (sacred water pot) to Farah Khan and said it cost around ₹1 lakh.

“Ye realwala hai (This is real),” Remdev said as Farah looked stunned.

“Ameesha Patel, are you watching? This is a bag you need to get,” quipped Farah Khan.

Ameesha Patel’s collection of luxury bags In an earlier episode, Farah Khan hosted Ameesha Patel. Khan excitedly said she had never seen Ameesha repeat a bag. Ameesha admitted to owning around 400 designer bags, plus many clutches and belt bags, along with a collection of luxury watches.

Farah pointed out a cupboard full of Birkin bags, one of the most exclusive brands in the world, with some pieces costing up to ₹2–3 crore. Ameesha showed Farah bags from Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, calling one rare and another classic.

Ameesha joked that if she hadn’t been addicted to collecting luxury bags, she might have owned a penthouse in Mumbai.

