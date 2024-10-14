Baba Siddique Net Worth: Check how much Shah Rukh-Salman Khan’s dear friend held in assets, properties and investments

Former Maharashtra MLA Ziauddin Siddique was killed on October 12 allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi affiliates. He switched from Congress to NCP in February 2024 and was known for reuniting Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Siddique had substantial assets and was survived by his wife and children.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated14 Oct 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Baba Siddique Net Worth: Check assets and notable investments of Shah Rukh-Salman Khan’s friend (PTI Photo)
Baba Siddique Net Worth: Check assets and notable investments of Shah Rukh-Salman Khan’s friend (PTI Photo) (HT_PRINT)

Former Maharashtra MLA Ziauddin Siddique, also known as Baba Siddique, was gunned down on October 12 allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi affiliates. He quit the Congress and joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in February 2024.

In Bollywood, he was known as a dear friend of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Fans fondly remember Baba for reuniting the Khans after an alleged feud that had left the two separated for years.

Also Read | Baba Siddique news: Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants Salman Khan ‘dead’

According to the affidavit filed before the Maharashtra Election 2014, his financial details reveal that his total assets amounted to approximately 76 crore while his liabilities stood at around 23 crore. According to public records compiled by MyNeta, there were no criminal cases against him.

His movable assets were valued at 6.75 crore, which included 87,000 in cash holdings and various bank deposits in institutions such as the Bank of Baroda, HSBC, and Punjab National Bank.

These deposits total approximately 42 lakh. Siddique also held shares and bonds in various companies, with notable investments in Betala Global, Sanyo Impex and Ambuja Cement, among others, adding up to approximately 26 lakh.

Also Read | Baba Siddique’s murder, Lawrence Bishnoi and link to Salman Khan, Dawood Ibrahim

He also had insurance policies with a combined sum assured value of 72 lakh and personal loans advanced, totalling 3.1 crore.

Baba Siddique’s immovable assets were worth 23 crore, consisting of residential and commercial properties in Bandra West, Mumbai. His residential buildings include Pali Gaothan and Maqba Heights properties, collectively valued at over 19 crore. He also owned a commercial property at God Gift CHS, valued at 4 crore.

Also Read | In Photos: Baba Siddique’s star-studded ties with Bollywood’s biggest names

On the liabilities front, Siddique owed 2.68 crore. This included a car loan from ICICI Bank, with 14 lakh still outstanding, along with loans from son Zeeshan Siddique and Zears Impex India LLP, amounting to 20 lakh and 1.24 crore, respectively. He also had a security deposit of 1.1 crore with Zears Developers Pvt Ltd.

The search for Baba Siddique has been consistently high on Google:

Baba Siddique’s wife and children

Baba is survived by wife Shehzeen Siddique, daughter Arshia Siddique and son Zeeshan Siddique, who is also a politician. Zeeshan, a sitting MLA for the Congress, has assets worth more than 8 crore and liabilities worth over 76 lakh, as per the affidavit ahead of the Maharashtra Election 2019.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBaba Siddique Net Worth: Check how much Shah Rukh-Salman Khan’s dear friend held in assets, properties and investments

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.55
    02:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.15 (-1.34%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    200.50
    02:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -10.5 (-4.98%)

    Wipro share price

    550.60
    02:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    21.65 (4.09%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.55
    02:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    1.35 (0.83%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,687.40
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    41.65 (2.53%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.40
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.7 (1.66%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,210.80
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    69.65 (1.13%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.05
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    19.5 (1.06%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,190.00
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -382.35 (-8.36%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,106.05
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -78.2 (-6.6%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    352.50
    02:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -18.6 (-5.01%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    200.65
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -10.35 (-4.91%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    394.30
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    33.3 (9.22%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    315.65
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.5 (5.52%)

    Raymond share price

    1,674.70
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    71.8 (4.48%)

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,996.05
    02:32 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    76.75 (4%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.