Former Maharashtra MLA Ziauddin Siddique was killed on October 12 allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi affiliates. He switched from Congress to NCP in February 2024 and was known for reuniting Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Siddique had substantial assets and was survived by his wife and children.

Former Maharashtra MLA Ziauddin Siddique, also known as Baba Siddique, was gunned down on October 12 allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi affiliates. He quit the Congress and joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in February 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Bollywood, he was known as a dear friend of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Fans fondly remember Baba for reuniting the Khans after an alleged feud that had left the two separated for years.

According to the affidavit filed before the Maharashtra Election 2014, his financial details reveal that his total assets amounted to approximately ₹76 crore while his liabilities stood at around ₹23 crore. According to public records compiled by MyNeta, there were no criminal cases against him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His movable assets were valued at ₹6.75 crore, which included ₹87,000 in cash holdings and various bank deposits in institutions such as the Bank of Baroda, HSBC, and Punjab National Bank.

These deposits total approximately ₹42 lakh. Siddique also held shares and bonds in various companies, with notable investments in Betala Global, Sanyo Impex and Ambuja Cement, among others, adding up to approximately ₹26 lakh.

He also had insurance policies with a combined sum assured value of ₹72 lakh and personal loans advanced, totalling ₹3.1 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Baba Siddique’s immovable assets were worth ₹23 crore, consisting of residential and commercial properties in Bandra West, Mumbai. His residential buildings include Pali Gaothan and Maqba Heights properties, collectively valued at over ₹19 crore. He also owned a commercial property at God Gift CHS, valued at ₹4 crore.

On the liabilities front, Siddique owed ₹2.68 crore. This included a car loan from ICICI Bank, with ₹14 lakh still outstanding, along with loans from son Zeeshan Siddique and Zears Impex India LLP, amounting to ₹20 lakh and ₹1.24 crore, respectively. He also had a security deposit of ₹1.1 crore with Zears Developers Pvt Ltd.

The search for Baba Siddique has been consistently high on Google: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Baba Siddique’s wife and children Baba is survived by wife Shehzeen Siddique, daughter Arshia Siddique and son Zeeshan Siddique, who is also a politician. Zeeshan, a sitting MLA for the Congress, has assets worth more than ₹8 crore and liabilities worth over ₹76 lakh, as per the affidavit ahead of the Maharashtra Election 2019.