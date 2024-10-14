Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Baba Siddique Net Worth: Check how much Shah Rukh-Salman Khan’s dear friend held in assets, properties and investments

Baba Siddique Net Worth: Check how much Shah Rukh-Salman Khan’s dear friend held in assets, properties and investments

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Former Maharashtra MLA Ziauddin Siddique was killed on October 12 allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi affiliates. He switched from Congress to NCP in February 2024 and was known for reuniting Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Siddique had substantial assets and was survived by his wife and children.

Baba Siddique Net Worth: Check assets and notable investments of Shah Rukh-Salman Khan’s friend (PTI Photo)

Former Maharashtra MLA Ziauddin Siddique, also known as Baba Siddique, was gunned down on October 12 allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi affiliates. He quit the Congress and joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in February 2024.

In Bollywood, he was known as a dear friend of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Fans fondly remember Baba for reuniting the Khans after an alleged feud that had left the two separated for years.

According to the affidavit filed before the Maharashtra Election 2014, his financial details reveal that his total assets amounted to approximately 76 crore while his liabilities stood at around 23 crore. According to public records compiled by MyNeta, there were no criminal cases against him.

His movable assets were valued at 6.75 crore, which included 87,000 in cash holdings and various bank deposits in institutions such as the Bank of Baroda, HSBC, and Punjab National Bank.

These deposits total approximately 42 lakh. Siddique also held shares and bonds in various companies, with notable investments in Betala Global, Sanyo Impex and Ambuja Cement, among others, adding up to approximately 26 lakh.

He also had insurance policies with a combined sum assured value of 72 lakh and personal loans advanced, totalling 3.1 crore.

Baba Siddique’s immovable assets were worth 23 crore, consisting of residential and commercial properties in Bandra West, Mumbai. His residential buildings include Pali Gaothan and Maqba Heights properties, collectively valued at over 19 crore. He also owned a commercial property at God Gift CHS, valued at 4 crore.

On the liabilities front, Siddique owed 2.68 crore. This included a car loan from ICICI Bank, with 14 lakh still outstanding, along with loans from son Zeeshan Siddique and Zears Impex India LLP, amounting to 20 lakh and 1.24 crore, respectively. He also had a security deposit of 1.1 crore with Zears Developers Pvt Ltd.

The search for Baba Siddique has been consistently high on Google:

Baba Siddique’s wife and children

Baba is survived by wife Shehzeen Siddique, daughter Arshia Siddique and son Zeeshan Siddique, who is also a politician. Zeeshan, a sitting MLA for the Congress, has assets worth more than 8 crore and liabilities worth over 76 lakh, as per the affidavit ahead of the Maharashtra Election 2019.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.