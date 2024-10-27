Baba Vanga and Nostradamus’ eerie predictions for 2025: ‘Visit from aliens’, ‘cruel wars in…’

Blind psychic Baba Vanga, who lived from January 31, 1911, to August 11, 1996, warned of a conflict that would “devastate” the continent in 2025.

Updated27 Oct 2024, 09:45 PM IST
Blind psychic Baba Vanga lived from January 31, 1911, to August 11, 1996.
Blind psychic Baba Vanga lived from January 31, 1911, to August 11, 1996.

Both Baba Vanga and Nostradamus made the same chilling 2025 prediction that could "devastate Europe". They both predicted that Europe will head to war in 2025 as the risk of plague also becomes across the continent, reports claimed.

Nostradamus, a French astrologer and physician, lived in the 1500s. According to Marca.com, he suggested that Europe will be involved in "cruel wars".

The 16th-century physician wrote how the "lands of Europe" would be involved in "cruel wars" - perhaps linked to Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine, The Sun reported. He cryptically hinted, “The ancient plague will be worse than enemies.”

Joe Biden will win US Presidential Election 2024, predicts 'Nostradamus'

Meanwhile, Blind psychic Baba Vanga, who lived from January 31, 1911, to August 11, 1996, warned of a conflict that would "devastate" the continent in 2025. She had reportedly predicted that Europe's population would be at great risk. This could be referencing the ongoing war in Ukraine where several thousands of innocent civilians have been killed.

Known as the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', Vanga reportedly said that the going-ons in 2025 would lead to a global apocalypse, the Mirror UK reported. According to the report, she believed a new war would break out in 2025 between two countries, but the ramifications will ripple across the world.

Blind psychic Baba Vanga's next prediction is bad news for India, world

Vanga had also said that the world could expect a visit from aliens as well as seeing telepathy perfected.

Vanga also spoke explicitly of Russian President Vladmir Putin's victory. During a meeting with writer Valentin Sidorov in 1979, Vanga had reportedly said: "All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched - Vladimir’s glory, glory of Russia."

"All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept, but also becomes the lord of the world," Vanga was quoted by the Sun as saying.

'Putin will be Lord of World,' Blind mystic Baba Vanga who predicted 9/11 says

Shortly before her death, the woman seemed to speak about World War Three: "Russia will not only survive, it will dominate the world." Her claims have been linked to tragic events such as September 11 and thewar in Ukraine.

Baba Vanga was born in Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova. She went blind when she was young after being caught in a tornado. This was said to have given her the second sight she used to make predictions up to the year 5079, Marca.com reported.

This ancient Chinese poem predicted when COVID-19 pandemic will end

In the past, Baba Vanga predicted the likes of the The Kursk nuclear submarine disaster, 9/11 attack and the US's first black president.

According to the Sun, Baba Vanga's predictions were said to have an 85 percent success rate, including that Putin could win the 2018 election.

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 09:45 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBaba Vanga and Nostradamus’ eerie predictions for 2025: ‘Visit from aliens’, ‘cruel wars in…’

