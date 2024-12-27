Baby John had a decent opening at the box office, but on Thursday, Day 2, the earnings of the Varun Dhawan starrer action thriller faltered.

According to Sacnilk, the Hindi adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster starring Vijay, Theri, minted just ₹4.40 crore on the second day of its release, down by over 50 per cent from ₹11.25 crore a day ago.

The Kalees directorial is expected to make a strong comeback over the weekend, with hopes of improved box office numbers.

The BO performance of Baby John was mostly hit by the continued dominance of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and the clash with Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King. The Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer was also challenged at the box office by a surprise blockbuster – Kiccha Sudeep's Kannada action thriller ‘Max’.

Baby John: Box Office Occupancy Day 2 The movie witnessed a fall in the overall Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with just 11.09%. It collected the most during the night shows (16.17%). Chennai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow received the maximum footfalls.

Baby John: Budget According to media reports, Baby John was produced at an estimated cost of ₹180 crore (approximately $22 million). Despite this substantial investment, the film's box office collection indicates a challenging start in recouping its production costs.

Varun Dhawan's best-ever opening Baby John's release-day earnings gave Varun Dhawan his “best-ever opening” at the box office in the last five years. His Bhediya earned ₹7.48 crore on its first day and Jugjugg Jeeyo ₹9.28 crore on its opening day.

