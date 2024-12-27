After a decent opening, Baby John saw a drastic fall in box office revenue on Day 2, earning ₹ 4.40 crore, which is more than a 50% decrease from the previous day's ₹ 11.25 crore.

Baby John had a decent opening at the box office, but on Thursday, Day 2, the earnings of the Varun Dhawan starrer action thriller faltered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Sacnilk, the Hindi adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster starring Vijay, Theri, minted just ₹4.40 crore on the second day of its release, down by over 50 per cent from ₹11.25 crore a day ago.

The Kalees directorial is expected to make a strong comeback over the weekend, with hopes of improved box office numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BO performance of Baby John was mostly hit by the continued dominance of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and the clash with Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King. The Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer was also challenged at the box office by a surprise blockbuster – Kiccha Sudeep's Kannada action thriller ‘Max’.

Baby John: Box Office Occupancy Day 2 The movie witnessed a fall in the overall Hindi occupancy on Thursday, with just 11.09%. It collected the most during the night shows (16.17%). Chennai, Bengaluru, and Lucknow received the maximum footfalls.

Baby John: Budget According to media reports, Baby John was produced at an estimated cost of ₹180 crore (approximately $22 million). Despite this substantial investment, the film's box office collection indicates a challenging start in recouping its production costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Varun Dhawan's best-ever opening Baby John's release-day earnings gave Varun Dhawan his “best-ever opening" at the box office in the last five years. His Bhediya earned ₹7.48 crore on its first day and Jugjugg Jeeyo ₹9.28 crore on its opening day.

Wamiqa Gabbi's promotion style Wamiqa Gabbi sought the help of artificial intelligence to create a unique promotion campaign for Baby John.

In the literal promotion of ‘Baby John’, Wamiqa shared a series of AI-generated images of “Baby Johns". This series of AI pictures began with the photo of ‘infant’ Varun Dhawan, her co-star in the film, followed by other Johns in Bollywood and Hollywood. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}