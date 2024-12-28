Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Baby John Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan's action movie sees another drop; mints 19.65 crore

Baby John Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan’s action movie sees another drop; mints ₹19.65 crore

Livemint

  • Baby John box office collection Day 3: After a decent opening at the box office, Baby John saw a drastic fall in box office revenue. The film's total earnings in India stands at 19.65 crore.

Baby John box office collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan’s action movie continues to drop

Baby John box office collection Day 3: Baby John starring Varun Dhawan witnessed another drop in its daily collection. According to Sacnilk.com, early estimates show that the Hindi adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster starring Vijay, Theri, minted just 3.65 crore on the third day of its release.

Baby John box office collection

With the day 3 collection, the total collection of Varun Dhawan's film now stands at 19.65 crore. The overall occupany of the film in hindi language was 11.45 percent. Chennai recorded the maximum occupancy with 23.50 percent while Bengaluru recorded 16.25 percent occupancy. Cities like Mumbai and Pune recorded 14.50 percent occupancy while Jaipur recorded 13.25 percent.

Baby John: What is the budget of the film?

Media reports suggest that Baby John was made with an estimated budget of 180 crore (around $22 million). However, despite this significant investment, the film's box office earnings show a tough beginning in recovering its production expenses.

Baby John becomes Varun Dhawan's best opening

Baby John's release-day earnings gave Varun Dhawan his “best-ever opening" at the box office in the last five years. His Bhediya earned 7.48 crore on its first day and Jugjugg Jeeyo 9.28 crore on its opening day. "Baby John" also holds "the record for the highest opening day collection among remake films" released after the pandemic, the makers further said.

About Baby John

The film is directed by Kalees. Speaking of the plot, the Hindi action film stars Dhawan in the dual roles of police inspector Satya Verma and John, his alter ego. "Baby John" is presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios and produced by A for Apple Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. Apart from Varun, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff round out the cast of the film.

(With inputs from agencies)

