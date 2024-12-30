Baby John Box Office Collection Day 5: Baby John's Day 5 collection reached ₹ 4.75 crore, totalling ₹ 28.65 crore. The film, made with a budget of ₹ 160 crore, is expected to earn under ₹ 60 crore, making it unlikely to recover costs.

Baby John Box Office Collection Day 5: As the film completed its weekend run on Day 5, box office numbers showed that Varun Dhawan's Baby John failed to gain momentum in theatres.

According to Sacnilk.com, early estimates show that the Hindi adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster starring Vijay – Theri – minted just ₹4.75 crore on the fifth day of its release.

However, Baby John's Day 5 collection has witnessed an uptick in its earnings on Saturday and Sunday, warning above ₹4 crore on each day.

According to Koimoi, the Varun Dhawan Christmas release is expected to earn under ₹60 crore in its lifetime.

Baby John: Box Office Collection With the day 5 collection, the Kalees directorial total collection now stands at ₹28.65 crore.

Baby John, reportedly made with a budget of ₹160 crore, is unlikely to recover its basic cost at this rate.

“That will be impossible as the action thriller is close to crashing at the box office," said Koimoi.

Baby John: Theater Occupancy The overall occupancy of the film in Hindi was 17.38 per cent. Chennai recorded the maximum occupancy, with 39.75 per cent, while Pune recorded 24.25 percent. Cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru recorded 23.75 and 18.25 per cent occupancy, while Lucknow recorded 15.75 percent.

Top Christmas holiday-grosser in Bollywood

The action thriller needs at least ₹102 crore to make it to Bollywood's Top 10 Christmas grossers list.

Check out the Top 20 Christmas grossers of Bollywood: Dangal: 387.39 crores

Dhoom 3: 280.25 crores

Simmba: 240.22 crores

Dunki: 232 crores

3 Idiots: 202 crores

Good Newwz: 201.14 crores

Dabangg 2: 185.5 crores

Dabangg 3: 150 crores

Ghajini: 114 crores

83: 102 crores.

'Highest opening day collection among remake films' At ₹11.25 crore, Baby John, its makers said, holds "the record for the highest opening day collection among remake films" released after the pandemic.