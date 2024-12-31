Baby John Box Office Collection Day 6: Baby John's Day 6 collection reached ₹ 1.85 crore, totalling ₹ 30.50 crore. The film, made with a budget of ₹ 160 crore, is expected to earn under ₹ 60 crore, making it unlikely to recover costs.

Baby John Box Office Collection Day 6: The Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John began a new week at the box office on Monday (December 30). Collection numbers showed that its dismal performance continued on Day 6 despite the year-end holiday period.

According to data from Sacnilk, the Hindi remake of the 2016 Atlee-directed Tamil blockbuster starring Vijay earned only ₹1.85 crore net in India on its sixth day of release.

Baby John: Box Office Collection Day 6 With the day 6 collection, the Kalees directorial total collection now stands at ₹30.50 crore.

There was some hope during the weekend after the Day 4 and 5 collection witnessed an uptick in its earnings on Saturday and Sunday (December 28, 29), minting above ₹4 crore each day.

According to Koimoi, the Varun Dhawan Christmas release is expected to earn under ₹60 crore in its lifetime. For a film made on a Budget of ₹160 crore, at current momentum, it seems unlikely to recover the costs. “That (recovering the costs) will be impossible as the action thriller is close to crashing at the box office," said Koimoi.

Notably, the action thriller needs at least ₹102 crore to make it to Bollywood's Top 10 Christmas grossers list.

Baby John: Theatre Occupancy The overall occupancy of the movie in Hindi was 10.77 per cent.

The morning shows had a 6.39 per cent audience, the afternoon shows had 11.70 per cent occupancy, and the evening shows saw an 11.07 per cent crowd. The night shows did the best with 13.90 per cent of the theatre audience for Baby John.

Some Records Made At ₹11.25 crore, Baby John, did give its makers the record for "highest opening day collection among remake films" released after the pandemic. Notably, it was also Varun Dhawan's "best-ever opening" at the box office in the last five years.