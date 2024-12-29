Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Baby John Box Office Day 4: Varun Dhawan’s movie fails to gain momentum, needs 570% higher collection to recover budget

Baby John Box Office Day 4: Varun Dhawan’s movie fails to gain momentum, needs 570% higher collection to recover budget

Arshdeep Kaur

Baby John's box office collection is underwhelming, with 4.25 crore on day four and a total of 23.90 crore. The film, made on a 160 crore budget, is projected to earn less than 60 crore, marking a potential box office failure.

Still from Baby John

Baby John Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan's Baby John has failed to gain momentum in earrings, even on its first Saturday in theatres.

According to Sacnilk.com, early estimates show that the Hindi adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster starring Vijay – Theri – minted just 4.25 crore on the fourth day of its release.

Baby John: Box Office Collection

With the day 3 collection, the Kalees directorial total collection now stands at 23.90 crore.

At this rate, Baby John, which was reportedly made with a budget of 160 crore, will currently need to earn at least 570% more to recover its basic cost.

“That will be impossible as the action thriller is close to crashing at the box office," said Koimoi.

Baby John: Theater Occupancy

The overall occupany of the film in hindi language was 14.64 percent. Chennai recorded the maximum occupancy with 30 percent while Pune recorded 22 percent occupancy. Cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru recorded 20.50 and 18.75 percent occupancy while Lucknow recorded 15.25 percent.

Top Christmas holiday-grossers in Bollywood

The action thriller needs at least 102 crore to make it to Bollywood's Top 10 Christmas grossers list. However, according to Koimoi, the Varun Dhawan Christmas release is expected to earn under 60 crore in its lifetime, marking another “impossible" for the movie.

Check out the Top 20 Christmas grossers of Bollywood:

  • Dangal: 387.39 crores
  • Dhoom 3: 280.25 crores
  • Simmba: 240.22 crores
  • Dunki: 232 crores
  • 3 Idiots: 202 crores
  • Good Newwz: 201.14 crores
  • Dabangg 2: 185.5 crores
  • Dabangg 3: 150 crores
  • Ghajini: 114 crores
  • 83: 102 crores

‘Highest opening day collection among remake films’

Baby John, its makers said, holds “the record for the highest opening day collection among remake films" released after the pandemic.

Varun Dhawan's best opening

Baby John's release-day earnings of 11.25 crore gave Varun Dhawan his “best-ever opening" at the box office in the last five years. His Bhediya earned 7.48 crore on its first day and Jugjugg Jeeyo 9.28 crore on its opening day.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.