Baby John's box office collection is underwhelming, with ₹ 4.25 crore on day four and a total of ₹ 23.90 crore. The film, made on a ₹ 160 crore budget, is projected to earn less than ₹ 60 crore, marking a potential box office failure.

Baby John Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan's Baby John has failed to gain momentum in earrings, even on its first Saturday in theatres.

According to Sacnilk.com, early estimates show that the Hindi adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster starring Vijay – Theri – minted just ₹4.25 crore on the fourth day of its release.

Baby John: Box Office Collection With the day 3 collection, the Kalees directorial total collection now stands at ₹23.90 crore.

At this rate, Baby John, which was reportedly made with a budget of ₹160 crore, will currently need to earn at least 570% more to recover its basic cost.

“That will be impossible as the action thriller is close to crashing at the box office," said Koimoi.

Baby John: Theater Occupancy The overall occupany of the film in hindi language was 14.64 percent. Chennai recorded the maximum occupancy with 30 percent while Pune recorded 22 percent occupancy. Cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru recorded 20.50 and 18.75 percent occupancy while Lucknow recorded 15.25 percent.

Top Christmas holiday-grossers in Bollywood The action thriller needs at least ₹102 crore to make it to Bollywood's Top 10 Christmas grossers list. However, according to Koimoi, the Varun Dhawan Christmas release is expected to earn under ₹60 crore in its lifetime, marking another "impossible" for the movie.

Check out the Top 20 Christmas grossers of Bollywood: Dangal: 387.39 crores

Dhoom 3: 280.25 crores

Simmba: 240.22 crores

Dunki: 232 crores

3 Idiots: 202 crores

Good Newwz: 201.14 crores

Dabangg 2: 185.5 crores

Dabangg 3: 150 crores

Ghajini: 114 crores

83: 102 crores ‘Highest opening day collection among remake films’ Baby John, its makers said, holds “the record for the highest opening day collection among remake films" released after the pandemic.