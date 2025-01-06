Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Baby John OTT release: When is Varun Dhawan starrer releasing? All you need to know about film

Baby John OTT release: When is Varun Dhawan starrer releasing? All you need to know about film

Sudeshna Ghoshal

  • Baby John OTT release: Despite the movie's underperformance at the Box Office, several movie buffs had been eagerly waiting for Baby John's release on OTT. 

Still from Baby John

Baby John OTT release: Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, has struggled at the box office. Even though the movie saw a power-packed opening, earning 11.25 crore during the first few days, Baby John's earnings quickly started to decline.

On Day 8, Baby John had managed to gross only 35.4 crore, falling significantly short of the high expectations for this big-budget production, according to trade experts.

Despite such declining earnings, many had been eagerly anticipating Baby John's release on OTT platforms. However, the lack of any updates from the producers and OTT platforms has raised questions, sparking rumours that Baby John may not have secured a digital deal, stated reports.

Baby John OTT release

Usually, there are official announcements when any OTT platform acquires the streaming rights for a particular film. Reportedly, Baby John is likely to stream on Prime Video, but there has been no official announcement or update regarding its digital distribution.

The unusual lack of clarity about Baby John's OTT release has led many to speculate that the film’s underwhelming box office performance may have made it less appealing to OTT platforms, leaving its digital future uncertain.

Baby John plot and cast

A Kalees directorial, Baby John is the Hindi remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil revenge cop-drama 'Theri'. The original Tamil film starred Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson.

With a runtime of 164 minutes, Baby John's story revolves around a single father, named Baby John (Varun Dhawan), who runs a restaurant called Toast on Coast in Alappuzha, Kerala. Baby John leads a peaceful life with his infant daughter Khushi (Zara Zyanna). However, as the movie unfolds, the audience get to know the father's troubled past.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, Baby John also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff.

Baby John public review

Despite its underperformance at the Box Office, Baby John's gripping narrative of vengeance and redemption had managed to captivate viewers. Filled with intense emotions and powerful performances, the audience hailed Baby John as an "absolutely legendary" movie.

