Baby John public review: Varun Dhawan's action film a 'holiday treat', netizens call it 'crown jewel of modern cinema'

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

Varun Dhawan's latest action-packed film, 'Baby John', has taken the internet by storm. Released on Christmas, viewers rave about its thrilling narrative, powerful performances, and unforgettable moments, calling it a must-watch holiday treat. Discover what makes this film a standout in modern cinema.

Still from Baby John

Varun Dhawan's ‘Baby John’, the action-packed revenge drama which was released in theatres on Christmas, December 25, has gained praise from social media users who have called the movie a “holiday treat".

The remake of Atlee's own 2016 Tamil movie – Theri, Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

Baby John's gripping narrative of vengeance and redemption, marked by intense emotions and powerful performances, has captivated viewers, who have termed it an “absolutely legendary" movie.

Netizens have also praised the performance of Varun Dhawan, with a special mention of Salman Khan's cameo.

Here's how netizens reacted:

“Just watched Baby John and it’s a cinematic masterpiece! A perfect blend of emotion, action, and storytelling. The performances, especially @Varun_dvn, were top-notch! Don’t miss this one—it's a must-watch!" a user said.

“Baby John will be the movie event of the year – truly outstanding!" said a user.

Another user said, “Baby John is going to leave audiences speechless – absolutely legendary!"

“Baby John is cinema at its best – a film we’ll cherish forever!" added another.

“The grandeur of Baby John is breathtaking – this is iconic!" a user said.

“Baby John is going to be the crown jewel of modern cinema!" mentioned another user.

“A cinematic revolution is coming, and it’s called Baby John!" a user said, while another added, “Varun Dhawan is the best thing about Baby John."

“Baby John is a holiday treat! Varun shines, Jackie menaces, and Salman’s cameo is pure gold," a user noted.

“Baby John will leave a lasting legacy in cinema – truly iconic!" said a user.

“Baby John keeps you hooked with its thrilling BGM, strong performances, and explosive moments!" a user said.

“Baby John feels like a love letter to the art of filmmaking!" lauded a social media user.

“A high-octane action fest with a heartwarming core! Varun Dhawan delivers a powerhouse performance in this engaging remake of Theri. The action sequences are top-notch, but the narrative stumbles in parts with its predictability. Salman Khan's cameo adds a special touch, but the film could have used tighter editing. All in all, a masala entertainer that's sure to please the masses!" noted a user.

