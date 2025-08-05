'Bachelors are not criminals': Reddit user exposes discrimination against ‘single’ tenants in Ahmedabad

A recent Reddit post has ignited a fierce debate about the challenges faced by unmarried people seeking suitable accommodation in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

An anonymous user expressed deep frustration and shared their personal experience, claiming that despite maintaining a quiet and respectful lifestyle, the user and their friends who lived together were unfairly targeted and labelled as “not a good fit” by their housing society.

A bachelor’s house-hunting dilemma The user bluntly challenged the common perception of Gujaratis as a “welcoming,” “respectful,” and “non-interfering” community.

The user argued that this image often crumbles when it comes to outsiders who don’t have a family in the city. “You don’t even want outsiders here unless they’re families with 2 kids and a prayer bell ringing at 6 am every day,” the post stated.

They further questioned why it’s so difficult for Gujarati society to accept that these young people are simply living alone to build a future.

The user’s first-hand experience The Reddit user said that they livedwith a couple of friends in a society in Ahmedabad and always took extreme precautions toavoidcausing any disturbance. They described maintaining low voices in hallways, avoiding eye contact with other residents and strictly adhering to “no loud parties, no garbage thrown around, no fights, no parking drama”.

The original poster compared this situation to “walking on eggshells every day” because they were scared that

"some self-righteous uncle or aunty will just wake up one day and decide we’re a bad influence”.

The breaking point came when, without any specific incident or issue, some people in the society got together and labelled the user and their friends as “not a good fit”.

The user expressed their anger at this arbitrary judgment, questioning, “Do these people not have children living alone in other cities? Do they not understand that we’re also someone’s son/daughter out here trying to make something of ourselves?”

Societal stigma around bachelors The anonymous Redditor emphasised that their experience is not isolated, as many other bachelors face similar discrimination over their marital status in Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. “The moment you mention you’re a bachelor, brokers stop responding, society gatekeepers go silent, and landlords start ghosting. Like we’re some kind of disease.”

The post ended with the user firmly expressing their love for the city, though its residents needed to be more progressive in their approach. “I love the city, I love the food, I love the peopleindividually – but as a society, damn, this place needs to pull its head out of the 1970s.”

Netizens react Most of the comments backed the original poster, while some also shared their personal experiences of living in Ahmedabad.

One user spoke about their time in Gujarat, stating “When i was in a pg, located in a reputed society...they were not happy about it, just because we were some students trying to figure out what to do with our lives. Anyways despite disputes we survived there for a year...and now that pg is closed Just because they don't want any young blood around.”

Another user who owns a house in Gujarat said, “You are right bachelors are treated like shit here, I am a flat owner and my society chairman has forced me to give my flat only to families for some absurd reasons and I can't do anything (sic).”

