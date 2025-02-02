Actor and political commentator Swara Bhaskar's X profile was reactivated on Sunday after it was permanently suspended over a post on Mahatma Gandhi.

Taking to microblogging site, Bhaskar wrote, “*AND WE ARE BACK LIKE A BAD PENNY* Thank you everyone who helped!”

A netizen replied, “I wish my Twitter account meant this much to me. If someone hacked it and I got it back, I’d be celebrating at 1 AM just like this.”

“Hey Swara, Your X account suspension made a breaking news in mainstream media. I received notification on my Bing😂😭 I'm glad that you are back!,” wrote another user.

Why was her account suspended? Bhaskar's X account was suspended due to alleged copyright violations linked to two specific images. Sharing the news on Instagram, she called the decision “ridiculous and untenable.”

One image shared by Swara Bhaskar displayed a well-known protest slogan in Hindi: “Gandhi, we are ashamed; your killers are still alive.”

The other was a photo of her child waving the Indian flag on Republic Day, with the child's face concealed. Questioning how these could be considered copyright violations, Bhaskar suggested that mass reporting might have contributed to her suspension, calling it an attempt to silence her.

She urged X to reconsider its decision, stating, “If these tweets have been mass reported, it is an effort to harass me and suppress my freedom of speech.”

