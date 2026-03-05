Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime performance breaks global viewership records, draws over 4.1 billion views

Bad Bunny has made history with his half-time performance at Super Bowl LX, setting a new global viewership record that has stunned audiences around the world.

Bad Bunny sets new Super Bowl Halftime viewership record According to announcements from Roc Nation and Apple Music, the show drew a reported 4.157 billion views worldwide within the first 24 hours of the performance — more than any other Super Bowl half-time show in history.

The figures include combined global and US television broadcasts, as well as views on YouTube, social media platforms, and other digital channels, though the precise breakdown of those numbers has not been published or independently verified.

The performance took place on 8 February 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during the NFL’s championship clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. Bad Bunny became the first solo Latino artist to headline the Super Bowl half-time show — a moment that reflected his enormous global appeal and the increasing international reach of the NFL’s marquee event.

Record Figures and Broadcast Reach While the global tally of over four billion views eclipses all previous records, official Nielsen data shows that the live US broadcast alone attracted an average of 128.2 million viewers — making it one of the most watched half-time shows domestically, though slightly below last year’s 133.5 million for the performance by Kendrick Lamar.

Roc Nation shared the milestone on social media with the message, “Bad Bunny Sets Global Viewership Record for Most-Watched Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance of All-Time #AppleMusicHalftime (sic).”

The numbers also highlight Bad Bunny’s extraordinary international fanbase. Around 55 per cent of the views came from outside the United States, with strong engagement reported across Latin America, Europe and Asia, underscoring the Puerto Rican star’s global cultural influence.

Cultural Impact The high viewership has translated into significant commercial success. Following the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny’s music surged in streaming charts worldwide. Several of his songs from the halftime set swiftly climbed global streaming charts, and his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos returned to top positions in both the UK and US markets.

