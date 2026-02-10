Bad Bunny's all-Spanish Super Bowl show irks Megyn Kelly, who ‘likes it in English'; calls it ‘Middle finger to America'

After Bad Bunny delivered a record-breaking all-Spanish Super Bowl halftime show, Megyn Kelly went on a livid rant – going so far as calling it a “middle finger to America”.

The Puerto Rican rapper sang entirely in Spanish during the halftime show at Super Bowl LX and paid tribute to his home country during his performance. He also shared messages of unity and pride for all countries in the American continents.

After appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Megyn, a former Fox News host, said she cried over Kid Rock's alternative halftime show presented by Turning Point USA, and taunted that she likes her halftime shows in English.

Here's what Megyn Kelly said: Slamming Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl, Megyn said, “…to get up there and perform the whole show in Spanish is a middle finger to the rest of America.” “Who gives a d-n that we have 40 million Spanish speakers in the United States? We have 310 million who don't speak a lick of Spanish!” she added.

The 55-year-old also claimed that the halftime failed to focus on the country as a whole, and mockingly said, “This is supposed to be a unifying event for the country not for the Latinos, not for one small group, but for the country.”

“We don't need a black national anthem, we don't need a Spanish-speaking, non-English performing performer, and we don't need an ICE or America hater featured as our primetime entertainment,” she added.

Megyn also argued that the Super Bowl was a "quintessential American event," and everything about it should be kept that way.

“Football, that kind of football, is ours! They call it American football,” she said. “And the halftime show and everything around it has to stay quintessentially American.”

“Not Spanish, not Muslim, not anything other than good old-fashioned American apple pie. There should be some meatloaf, maybe some fried chicken, and an English-speaking performer. That's what the Super Bowl should be,” she added.

The United States would not be ‘taken over’ Megyn's arguments turned ugly after Morgan, a largely conservative British commentator, pointed out that there was no national language in the United States.

“You don't have one. The truth is, well, you don't actually have an official language,” Morgan said.

However, Megyn attacked him, saying that the UK lost its culture because of this attitude, and claimed that the United States would not be "taken over."

“So this attitude, right here, is why you in Great Britain have lost your culture. You ceded your culture to a bunch of radical Muslims who came in and took over, and now it's gone,” she said. “We're not allowing that here. Whether it's Hispanic, whether it's Muslim, it's not happening in the United States of America.”

‘I like it in English’: Megyn Kelly After the show with Morgan, Megyn quickly took to X to congratulate TPUSA's “family-friendly answer to the NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny”. They had branded the concert a celebration of “faith, family, and freedom” and closing with a tribute to the late founder, Charlie Kirk.

“Congratulations @TPUSA, I am in tears at that BEAUTIFUL half time show. Everyone did a spectacular job - it was perfect. THANK YOU!” she wrote.