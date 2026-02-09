Bad, good Super Bowl Commercials 2026: The 13 best ads, the ones that bombed and baffled viewers

This year’s Super Bowl LX commercials proved once again that the famed ad breaks are as much a talking point as the football itself. From emotional storytelling to pop-culture cameos to outright bizarre creative choices, the Big Game delivered a mixture of hits, misses and outright weirdness. With brands spending millions for a 30-second slot, expectations are sky-high — and this year’s slate didn’t disappoint in creating conversation.

The Best Ads 1. Lay’s – “Tate & Treasure” Emotional Storytelling That Hits the Heart

Lay’s brought viewers to tears with a touching narrative about a father and daughter potato farming duo. It wasn’t just about crisps — it was a story about family legacy and memory, and it resonated on social media moments after airing.

2. Pepsi – “The Choice” Polar Bear’s Big Decision

Directed by Taika Waititi, this cheeky ad sees the iconic polar bear choosing Pepsi Zero Sugar over a rival cola in a blind taste test. It married brand banter with humour and star power, and emerged as one of the most talked-about ads.

3. Dunkin’ – “Good Will Dunkin” Sitcom Superstars Assemble

A nostalgia-rich spoof of Good Will Hunting starred an ensemble of ‘90s sitcom idols, including Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc, with Tom Brady dropping in. Dunkin’ leaned hard into pop-culture feel-good energy for one of the more memorable spots.

4. Pringles – “Pringleleo” Build Your Own Boyfriend

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter featured in a playful ad about constructing the ideal partner from Pringles — an offbeat concept that nonetheless caught attention for its inventiveness and humour.

5. Squarespace – “Craft Your Story” Emma Stone Directs the Narrative

Squarespace continued its tradition of cinematic Super Bowl ads by casting Emma Stone in a beautifully shot spot that leaned into creative self-expression — a sophisticated departure from slapstick humour.

6. State Farm – “Star-Studded Assurance” Comedy Meets Insurance

State Farm leaned into celebrity power with Key, McBride and Hailee Steinfeld in a lively advertisement that balanced humour and familiarity, pushing insurance into unexpected territory.

7. Fanatics Sportsbook – “Kardashian Kurse” Kendall Jenner Takes the Mic

Kendall Jenner poked fun at her own public image in a witty sportsbook spot that quickly went viral, turning self-deprecation into marketing fuel.

8. Skittles – “Mystic Delivery” Elijah Wood’s Whimsical Quest

Skittles leaned into fantasy with Elijah Wood as a mystical messenger tasked with delivering sweets in surreal settings — a spot that blended charm with a splash of fantasy.

9. Xfinity – “Jurassic Connection” Wi-Fi at Dino Scale

Reuniting Jurassic Park stars with a playful twist, Xfinity’s ad blended nostalgia with modern tech, imagining a world where secure connectivity keeps dinosaurs happy and park visitors at ease.

10. TurboTax – “The Expert” Adrien Brody Plays Up the Drama

In a clever self-aware performance, Adrien Brody embraced his dramatic persona to sell tax software — a strange idea that worked thanks to his wholehearted delivery.

11. Budweiser – “American Icons” Classic Clydesdales, Classic Super Bowl Emotion

Budweiser leaned on its legendary Clydesdale horses to deliver a calm, emotionally driven spot that celebrated heritage, resilience and tradition.

12. Coinbase – “Everybody Coinbase” Crypto Singalong Takeover

Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody” fuelled this peppy spot promoting cryptocurrency sing-along style — unusual for finance ads, but catchy enough to get people talking.

13. Levi’s – “Backstory” Celebrating Real People and Jeans

A feel-good montage celebrating the iconic back pockets of Levi’s jeans, set to upbeat music and featuring everyday people alongside celebrities in a crowd-pleasing fashion spectacle.

Worst and Weirdest: When Ads Missed the Mark 1. Liquid I.V. – “Toilet Chorus” Quirky But Too Odd

A singing toilet ensemble taught hydration the hard way — memorable, but not always in a good sense.

2. SVEDKA – “Shake Your Bots Off” AI Chaos Without Charm

A fully AI-generated vodka spot with dancing robots left many viewers puzzled and unimpressed.

3. Ritz Crackers – “Shell Phone” Star Power but Flat Delivery

Despite Jon Hamm and Scarlett Johansson, this party-island themed spot struggled to make sense, leaving viewers shrugging rather than cheering.

4. Manscaped – “Hair Ballad” Too Far, Too Fast

A musical about sentient body hair proved too grotesque for many viewers during a night of heavy eats and light-hearted entertainment.