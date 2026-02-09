Bad, good Super Bowl Commercials 2026: The 13 best ads, the ones that bombed and baffled viewers

This year’s Super Bowl LX commercials proved once again that the famed ad breaks are as much a talking point as the football itself. From emotional storytelling to pop-culture cameos to outright bizarre creative choices, the Big Game delivered a mixture of hits, misses and outright weirdness. With brands spending millions for a 30-second slot, expectations are sky-high — and this year’s slate didn’t disappoint in creating conversation.

The Best Ads 1. Lay’s – “Tate & Treasure” Emotional Storytelling That Hits the Heart

Lay’s brought viewers to tears with a touching narrative about a father and daughter potato farming duo. It wasn’t just about crisps — it was a story about family legacy and memory, and it resonated on social media moments after airing.

2. Pepsi – “The Choice” Polar Bear’s Big Decision

Directed by Taika Waititi, this cheeky ad sees the iconic polar bear choosing Pepsi Zero Sugar over a rival cola in a blind taste test. It married brand banter with humour and star power, and emerged as one of the most talked-about ads.

3. Dunkin’ – “Good Will Dunkin” Sitcom Superstars Assemble

A nostalgia-rich spoof of Good Will Hunting starred an ensemble of ‘90s sitcom idols, including Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc, with Tom Brady dropping in. Dunkin’ leaned hard into pop-culture feel-good energy for one of the more memorable spots.

4. Pringles – “Pringleleo” Build Your Own Boyfriend

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter featured in a playful ad about constructing the ideal partner from Pringles — an offbeat concept that nonetheless caught attention for its inventiveness and humour.

5. Squarespace – “Craft Your Story” Emma Stone Directs the Narrative

Squarespace continued its tradition of cinematic Super Bowl ads by casting Emma Stone in a beautifully shot spot that leaned into creative self-expression — a sophisticated departure from slapstick humour.

6. State Farm – “Star-Studded Assurance” Comedy Meets Insurance

State Farm leaned into celebrity power with Key, McBride and Hailee Steinfeld in a lively advertisement that balanced humour and familiarity, pushing insurance into unexpected territory.

7. Fanatics Sportsbook – “Kardashian Kurse” Kendall Jenner Takes the Mic

Kendall Jenner poked fun at her own public image in a witty sportsbook spot that quickly went viral, turning self-deprecation into marketing fuel.

8. Skittles – “Mystic Delivery” Elijah Wood’s Whimsical Quest

Skittles leaned into fantasy with Elijah Wood as a mystical messenger tasked with delivering sweets in surreal settings — a spot that blended charm with a splash of fantasy.

9. Xfinity – “Jurassic Connection” Wi-Fi at Dino Scale

Reuniting Jurassic Park stars with a playful twist, Xfinity’s ad blended nostalgia with modern tech, imagining a world where secure connectivity keeps dinosaurs happy and park visitors at ease.

10. TurboTax – “The Expert” Adrien Brody Plays Up the Drama

In a clever self-aware performance, Adrien Brody embraced his dramatic persona to sell tax software — a strange idea that worked thanks to his wholehearted delivery.

11. Budweiser – “American Icons” Classic Clydesdales, Classic Super Bowl Emotion

Budweiser leaned on its legendary Clydesdale horses to deliver a calm, emotionally driven spot that celebrated heritage, resilience and tradition.

12. Coinbase – “Everybody Coinbase” Crypto Singalong Takeover

Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody” fuelled this peppy spot promoting cryptocurrency sing-along style — unusual for finance ads, but catchy enough to get people talking.

13. Levi’s – “Backstory” Celebrating Real People and Jeans

A feel-good montage celebrating the iconic back pockets of Levi’s jeans, set to upbeat music and featuring everyday people alongside celebrities in a crowd-pleasing fashion spectacle.

Worst and Weirdest: When Ads Missed the Mark 1. Liquid I.V. – “Toilet Chorus” Quirky But Too Odd

A singing toilet ensemble taught hydration the hard way — memorable, but not always in a good sense.

2. SVEDKA – “Shake Your Bots Off” AI Chaos Without Charm

A fully AI-generated vodka spot with dancing robots left many viewers puzzled and unimpressed.

3. Ritz Crackers – “Shell Phone” Star Power but Flat Delivery

Despite Jon Hamm and Scarlett Johansson, this party-island themed spot struggled to make sense, leaving viewers shrugging rather than cheering.

4. Manscaped – “Hair Ballad” Too Far, Too Fast

A musical about sentient body hair proved too grotesque for many viewers during a night of heavy eats and light-hearted entertainment.

This year’s commercials ran the gamut from moving and ingenious to baffling and bizarre. With emotional storytelling, celebrity reinventions, AI themes and odd humour on display, Super Bowl LX sold itself as much through its advertising as the game itself — leaving audiences with plenty to debate long after kickoff.