Business News/ News / Trends/  Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer film earns 11 crore

Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer film earns ₹11 crore

Riya R Alex

Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 3: Since its release, the Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri starrer film has made 29.55 crore.

Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer mints 11 crore.

The Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri starrer ‘Bad Newz’ earned around 11 crore in India on its third day, as per early estimates, according to Sacnilk.com.

The film earned an estimated 18.55 crore in the first two days.

The total Hindi occupancy on Sunday, July 21, was a total of 28.78%.

On its opening day, the film earned 8.3 crore. On the second day, its net earnings crossed around 10.25 crore, a rise of 23.49%. The third-day estimates of 11 crore marked an increase of 7.32% from the previous day. Further, since its release, the film has made 29.55 crore.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film witnessed the highest occupancy in Chennai, with 60.25%, followed by Jaipur, with 39.75%. Cities such as Mumbai, NCR, and Bengaluru showed occupancy of 25%, 32.5%, and 34%, respectively.

This film is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in key roles.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the movie four stars and called it ‘FUN-TASTIC’. Taking to X, he said, “Ample laughs. Enjoyable jokes. Witty one-liners. Engrossing drama. Strong emotions... This well-crafted entertainer promises and delivers non-stop entertainment."

He praised Director Anand Tiwari and the ‘riveting’ screenwriting.

“Director #AnandTiwari chooses a plot that may seem ludicrous, but the smart and riveting screenwriting keeps you hooked most of the time... #Anand also ensures that the comic moments and jokes land well, the writing doesn't meander into unwanted tracks and the culmination is appropriate," Taran Adarsh wrote on X.

Adarsh also praised the film's lead actors.

"#VickyKaushal is terrific, shines in emotional sequences, pulls off his character with élan. #BadNewz is sure to multiply his fan-following by leaps and bounds... #TriptiiDimri sparkles. She looks fantastic, balances the light and emotional portions beautifully and adds the much-needed glamour quotient to the proceedings." he said.

