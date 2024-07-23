Bad Newz Box Office Collection day 4:Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer sees sharp drop on Monday; Check stats here

Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 4: The Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer earned an estimated ₹3.5 crore in India net on Monday, bringing the total collection to ₹33.2 crore on Day 4, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie performed well on the first three days after its release, earning an estimated ₹29.7 crore India (net).

Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 4 The romantic comedy ‘Bad Newz’ earned a positive response from the audience on the weekend. However, the movie witnessed a sharp drop of 68.6% on Monday, earning an approximate amount of ₹3.5 crore (India Net). Its total occupancy remained at 13.65% on Monday, July 22. The latest Bollywood film has earned a total of ₹33.2 crore in India (Net), till Monday. The movie's gross collection in India stood at ₹35.65 crore on day 4. Its worldwide collection stands at ₹54 crore and overseas collection stands at ₹18.35 crore, according to Sacnilk.

About Bad Newz movie The romantic comedy is seen as a successor to the hit film ‘Good Newwz’ starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanj, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Good Newzz, directed by Anand Tiwari, features Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in lead roles and also has special cameos by actresses Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. After its release, the movie makers released a new song, 'Haule Haule', on Monday. The song sung by Jubin Nautiyal, and lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma.

The movie is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The movie performed well on its first weekend earning a total of ₹8.62 crore on Friday and ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹11.45 crore on Sunday. Dharma Productions on Monday shared latest update on the movie's business on social media platform X. According to the post, the movie earned a total of ₹30.62 crore in three days.

The caption of the post read, "This '#BadNewz' is one that keeps on giving...great news! Join the madness, book your tickets now. 'Bad Newz' in cinemas now."