Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri starrer film mints over ₹8 crore on opening day

  • Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's film saw highest occupancy in Chennai with 54.50 percent, followed by Jaipur with 31.25 percent on Day 1.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated20 Jul 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Bad Newz Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal ‘saves’ the movie, Tripii Dimri needs better comic timing; check what people are saying
Bad Newz Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal ‘saves’ the movie, Tripii Dimri needs better comic timing; check what people are saying(Screengrab from YouTube/Dharma Productions)

Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk-starrer 'Bad Newz' released in theatres on July 19. On its first day, the film earned roughly 8.50 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.com. The film created quite a buzz ever since 'Tauba Tauba' song was released by the makers.

As per Sacnilk.com report, the film witnessed highest number of occupancy in Chennai with 54.50 percent, followed by Jaipur with 31.25 percent occupany. Cities like Bengaluru, Bhopal, NCR, Mumbai saw an occupany of 28 percent, 25.75 percent, 26 percent, 20.75 percent respectively. With the film receiving mixed reviews, it will be interesting to see its collection in weekends. However, Sacnilk.com has predicted a drop for the film as it has estimated only 0.7 crore collection on Day 2.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. The comedy-drama also has special cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. The film is a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes and dives into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation- a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom.

Bad Newz reviews:

Though the film received mixed reviews from the audience, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film is a fun-tastic and well-crafted entertainer which promises and delivers non-stop entertainment.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Director #AnandTiwari chooses a plot that may seem ludicrous, but the smart and riveting screenwriting keeps you hooked most of the time... #Anand also ensures that the comic moments and jokes land well, the writing doesn't meander into unwanted tracks and the culmination is appropriate." “#VickyKaushal is terrific, shines in emotional sequences, and pulls off his character with élan. #BadNewz is sure to multiply his fan following by leaps and bounds... #TriptiiDimri sparkles. She looks fantastic, balances the light and emotional portions beautifully and adds the much-needed glamour quotient to the proceedings,” he added.

“#AmmyVirk is winsome. His timing in comic sequences, in particular, is super. Even otherwise, he adds credibility to his character... #NehaDhupia and #SheebaChaddha are underutilised, had potential to enhance the proceedings if given more prominence.”

First Published:20 Jul 2024, 11:17 AM IST
