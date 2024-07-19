Bad Newz review: Vicky Kaushal ‘saves’ the movie, Tripii Dimri needs better comic timing; check what people are saying

Bad Newz review: While people like Vicky Kaushal in the movie, there are mixed reactions about the rest of it. Let's take a look.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Bad Newz review: Vicky Kaushal ‘saves’ the movie, Tripii Dimri needs better comic timing; check what people are saying
Bad Newz review: Vicky Kaushal ‘saves’ the movie, Tripii Dimri needs better comic timing; check what people are saying(Screengrab from YouTube/Dharma Productions)

Bad Newz has hit the theatres across India. It is the sequel to the 2019 movie, Good Newwz, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Let’s take a look at the first public reviews.

Also Read | ‘Sarfira’ review: Budget airline, wasteful storytelling

“Vicky Kaushal looks hot in the movie. I came to watch the movie for the ‘Tauba Tauba’ song. Ammy Virk was sweet. But, Tripii Dimri did not manage to complement Vicky at all. Someone else should have been there. Maybe his wife, Katrina Kaif,” said one viewer about the Bollywood movie.

“Vicky Kaushal saves the movie,” said one viewer. The reaction is quite mixed. While one of the audience members gave it 4.5 stars, another gave it just 1. Some of them found the movie to be average.

Also Read | Kill public review: Viewers hail ‘Firecracker of an action movie’

“The storyline is quite good. The overall chemistry among the stars is nice. Vicky Kaushal has always been good. He’s become even better after getting married to Katrina. The combination of Vicky dancing to Punjabi songs is always good. Triptii’s level was quite high in Animal. In this film, it was not that level,” another said.

“I did not want to dislike the film. I love Vicky Kaushal. But, I can't give more than 2/5 for the movie,” came from another viewer.

Also Read | Indian 2 review: Kamal Haasan gets lots of praise, not the movie

“Vicky Kaushal was mindblowing. Triptii was good, but she needs to better her comic timing. But, the chemistry between Vicky and Ammy was quite good. It’s not a boring movie. But, it’s not something you can watch with your family. You can go with your friends,” opined one viewer.

Meanwhile, the Google search for “Bad Newz” is reaching new heights in the past one day:

Bad Newz: Directed by Anand Tiwari

Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari, whose debut movie as a director was the Netflix movie Love per Square Foot. The movie features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role along with Angira Dhar, whom Tiwari later married.

Anand is more prominently known for directing web series like Bang Baaja Baarat and Bandish Bandits. Anand was last seen as an actor in Amazon Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:10 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsBad Newz review: Vicky Kaushal ‘saves’ the movie, Tripii Dimri needs better comic timing; check what people are saying

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

308.15
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-5.35 (-1.71%)

Tata Power

419.60
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-10.4 (-2.42%)

Tata Steel

161.65
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.7 (-2.83%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

139.70
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-2.75 (-1.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia

580.50
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
17.7 (3.14%)

Infosys

1,811.00
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
51.85 (2.95%)

Intellect Design Arena

1,101.35
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
30.2 (2.82%)

Cello World

979.00
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (2.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue