Bad Newz has hit the theatres across India. It is the sequel to the 2019 movie, Good Newwz, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Let's take a look at the first public reviews.

"Vicky Kaushal looks hot in the movie. I came to watch the movie for the 'Tauba Tauba' song. Ammy Virk was sweet. But, Tripii Dimri did not manage to complement Vicky at all. Someone else should have been there. Maybe his wife, Katrina Kaif," said one viewer about the Bollywood movie.

"Vicky Kaushal saves the movie," said one viewer. The reaction is quite mixed. While one of the audience members gave it 4.5 stars, another gave it just 1. Some of them found the movie to be average.

“The storyline is quite good. The overall chemistry among the stars is nice. Vicky Kaushal has always been good. He’s become even better after getting married to Katrina. The combination of Vicky dancing to Punjabi songs is always good. Triptii’s level was quite high in Animal. In this film, it was not that level," another said.

“I did not want to dislike the film. I love Vicky Kaushal. But, I can't give more than 2/5 for the movie," came from another viewer.

"Vicky Kaushal was mindblowing. Triptii was good, but she needs to better her comic timing. But, the chemistry between Vicky and Ammy was quite good. It's not a boring movie. But, it's not something you can watch with your family. You can go with your friends," opined one viewer.

Meanwhile, the Google search for “Bad Newz" is reaching new heights in the past one day:

Bad Newz: Directed by Anand Tiwari Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari, whose debut movie as a director was the Netflix movie Love per Square Foot. The movie features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role along with Angira Dhar, whom Tiwari later married.

Anand is more prominently known for directing web series like Bang Baaja Baarat and Bandish Bandits. Anand was last seen as an actor in Amazon Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan.

