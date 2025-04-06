Bad review from sacked worker costs boss their job as position stays empty

A company has reportedly sacked a manager after failing to fill a junior position that has remained vacant since last year. The vacancy was left by a former employee who, after being fired, posted a detailed Glassdoor review slamming the company's leadership. “I wrote a Glassdoor review about a job I got fired from last year, so scathing that they were unable to fill the position,” the former executive assistant said in a social media post.

They added, “The board intervened and fired my manager because people were bringing up points from my review in interviews.”

The review, dated August 10, 2024, recounted a bitter working experience at a New York-based worker’s association.

The employee claimed they were not given adequate training, making it difficult to understand their responsibilities and tasks, which resulted in avoidable mistakes.

According to the review, the management was incompetent, overly controlling, and failed to provide constructive feedback, creating a toxic work environment.

Communication within the company was poor and untimely, the employee said. This caused confusion and they ended up missing deadlines. On one occasion, they were told, “I don’t spend all day in my inbox.”

The review continued, “There was a complete absence of goal mapping and strategic planning with my role. I was not given clear targets to aim for, making it difficult to measure progress or success. This lack of direction made it hard to stay motivated and understand how my work contributed to the company’s overall goals.”



Livemint could not confirm the authenticity of the post.

The employee left a 2-star rating for their former employer on Glassdoor, advising against taking the role they previously held. They listed numerous cons without mentioning any pros.