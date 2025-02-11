Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya's action-drama movie has surprised the Indian box office with its steady earnings since its release on Friday, February 7.

The movie is competing directly with Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's romantic comedy – Loveyapa – which has earned ₹5.1 crore in four days.

Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 4 Bollywood singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya's movie continued its decent performance and earned an estimated ₹61 lakh on Monday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie's total collection stood at ₹6.76 crore on February 10.

Badass Ravikumar had an overall 7.02% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, February 10.

The movie opened with ₹2.75 crore at the box office on Friday.

About Badass Ravikumar Badass Ravikumar has been seen as Himesh Reshammiya's attempt to make a comeback at Bollywood. The movie has been directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.

Badass Ravikumar stars Himesh Reshammiya, Prabhu Deva, Manish Wadhwa, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Sunny Leone, and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles.

The film was earlier slated to release in October last year, but was postponed for undisclosed reasons.

Himesh had shared the details of the film and said, “Taking a leaf from the books of legends and my inspirations like Vijay Anand, Manmohan Desai and Subhash Ghai, Badass Ravikumar will be a complete package, shot on a grand scale with visuals, action and music that will be unprecedented. I want to give my fans a grand, musical, action-packed experience of a lifetime.”

Badass Ravikumar: Plot Set in 1980s Bollywood flavour, the singer-turned-actor will reprise his role of Ravi Kumar from Anant Mahadevan's 2014 period thriller The Xposé in a new film from the same universe.