Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 4: Himesh Reshammiya’s movie maintains steady earnings, mints...

Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar has surprised the Indian box office with 6.76 crore collected by February 10. The film, which features an action-packed narrative, competes against the romantic comedy Loveyapa, earning 5.1 crore.

Published11 Feb 2025, 08:25 AM IST
Badass Ravi Kumar trailer: Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva starrer will premiere on the big screen next month.(Screengrab from YouTube/Himesh Reshammiya Melodies)

Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya's action-drama movie has surprised the Indian box office with its steady earnings since its release on Friday, February 7.

The movie is competing directly with Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's romantic comedy – Loveyapa – which has earned 5.1 crore in four days.

Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 4

Bollywood singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya's movie continued its decent performance and earned an estimated 61 lakh on Monday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie's total collection stood at 6.76 crore on February 10.

Badass Ravikumar had an overall 7.02% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, February 10.

The movie opened with 2.75 crore at the box office on Friday.

About Badass Ravikumar

Badass Ravikumar has been seen as Himesh Reshammiya's attempt to make a comeback at Bollywood. The movie has been directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.

Badass Ravikumar stars Himesh Reshammiya, Prabhu Deva, Manish Wadhwa, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Sunny Leone, and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles.

The film was earlier slated to release in October last year, but was postponed for undisclosed reasons.

Himesh had shared the details of the film and said, “Taking a leaf from the books of legends and my inspirations like Vijay Anand, Manmohan Desai and Subhash Ghai, Badass Ravikumar will be a complete package, shot on a grand scale with visuals, action and music that will be unprecedented. I want to give my fans a grand, musical, action-packed experience of a lifetime.”

Badass Ravikumar: Plot

Set in 1980s Bollywood flavour, the singer-turned-actor will reprise his role of Ravi Kumar from Anant Mahadevan's 2014 period thriller The Xposé in a new film from the same universe.

The 3-minute 24-second trailer features Himesh as Ravi Kumar and Prabhu Dheva as the villain Carlos Pedro Panther. It shows Ravi Kumar taking on the bad guys in his signature Animal-style. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 blockbuster Animal would cringe before Himesh, who dissects his opponents with a chainsaw.

