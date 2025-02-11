Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 5: Himesh Reshamiyya starrer fails to impress audience, mints THIS amount

Badass Ravikumar Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood singer and actor Himesh Reshamiya starrer performed decently on its first four days and earned nearly ₹6.75 crore across India.

On Day 5, the film has earned nearly ₹40 lakh, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 5.85% on Monday.

Badass Ravikumar had an overall 7.02% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, February 11. On Day 4, the film earned nearly ₹61 lakh.

The movie is competing directly with Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's romantic comedy – Loveyapa.

Badass Ravikumar hit the theatres on Friday, February 7. The movie earned ₹2.75 crore at the box office on the first day.

This film is directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. Himesh Reshammiya's attempt to make a comeback in Bollywood through the film. Apart from Himesh Reshamiyya, Badass Ravikumar stars Prabhu Deva, Manish Wadhwa, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Sunny Leone, and Saurabh Sachdeva in key roles. The film was scheduled to be released in October last year but was postponed for unknown reasons.

“Taking a leaf from the books of legends and my inspirations like Vijay Anand, Manmohan Desai and Subhash Ghai, Badass Ravikumar will be a complete package, shot on a grand scale with visuals, action and music that will be unprecedented. I want to give my fans a grand, musical, action-packed experience of a lifetime," Himesh said while describing the film.

The plot of the film revolves around a singer-turned-actor from the 1980s who will reprise his role of Ravi Kumar from Anant Mahadevan's 2014 period thriller The Xposé in a new film from the same universe.

