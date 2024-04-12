Active Stocks
Wed Apr 10 2024 15:57:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 -0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.15 0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.80 -0.83%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.90 2.49%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,825.10 2.40%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan BO collection: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's film soars, makes 15 crore on Day 1
BackBack

Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan BO collection: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's film soars, makes ₹15 crore on Day 1

Livemint

Bollywood movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff earns ₹15.62 crore on opening day in India, with strong start at the box office.

Bollywood movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. (Screengrab @youtube)Premium
Bollywood movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. (Screengrab @youtube)

Bollywood movie “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has had a strong start at the box office, raking in an estimated 15.62 crore in net earnings on its first day in India.

As of now, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned around 0.13 Cr India net on its second day for all languages, according to Sacnilk.

According to the report, the film grossed 15.5 crore nett across all languages in India on its opening day. Additionally, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 29.30% on Thursday. The movie is backed by producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" has been filmed in various captivating locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan audience review: ‘Action-packed,’ netizens react to Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer movie

This pan-India film has been garnering attention for its grandeur and Hollywood-inspired visual aesthetics.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set to clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama "Maidaan" in the Bollywood arena.

In the film, Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon from a notorious enemy.

Also featuring Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App