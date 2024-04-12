Bollywood movie “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has had a strong start at the box office, raking in an estimated ₹15.62 crore in net earnings on its first day in India.

As of now, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned around 0.13 Cr India net on its second day for all languages, according to Sacnilk.

According to the report, the film grossed ₹15.5 crore nett across all languages in India on its opening day. Additionally, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 29.30% on Thursday. The movie is backed by producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" has been filmed in various captivating locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

This pan-India film has been garnering attention for its grandeur and Hollywood-inspired visual aesthetics.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set to clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama "Maidaan" in the Bollywood arena.

In the film, Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon from a notorious enemy.

Also featuring Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ.

