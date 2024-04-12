Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan BO collection: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's film soars, makes ₹15 crore on Day 1
Bollywood movie “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has had a strong start at the box office, raking in an estimated ₹15.62 crore in net earnings on its first day in India.
