Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking: Action packed Bollywood movie staring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' registered a promising start whose advance booking began on Saturday, April 6. The action entertainer film advance booking for Day 1, the release day, has managed to gross ₹29.43 lakh so far, as per early estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial film has earned around ₹69.61 lakh all India, with blocked seats, as per reports of industry tracker Sacnilk. The film received maximum traction from Delhi and Maharashtra markets.

Considering state wise figures of advance booking for Day 1 for all versions, Delhi tops the list with ₹15.05 crore gross collection while Maharashtra trails behind with ₹11.52 crore gross collection. Gujarat closely follows with ₹7.73 crore gross collection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Films releasing this weekend: From Crew to The Goat Life, movies to watch in theatres This film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy in lead roles apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is important to note that Actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran plays the role of the antagonist Kabir in the movie. This film is produced by production houses- Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) said," AKSHAY KUMAR - TIGER SHROFF - PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN: ‘BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN’ ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN… 10 APRIL RELEASE… Only 4 days left to witness the action-entertainer on the big screen… #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan advance bookings OPEN NOW.

Watch it in IMAX 3D on 10 April 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all to release in theatres on April 10 that clashes with the occasion of Eid. Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Maidaan’ will also hit the screens during the same period.

Also read: OTT releases this week: Anthracite, Jail Experiment, Baby Reindeer, Fallout and more; movies, web series to watch Ajay Devgn said that he is not worried about the clash and stated, “I would not call it a clash. If you call it clash, then it means that two films should not be released on the same day. But there are times when you have to do this."

Also read: OTT releases this week: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Farrey, and more; web series and movies to watch this weekend He added, "Both films are of different genres. We are all like a family, we are friends. We are not looking at it like a clash, we are looking at it like a big weekend and both the films will do well," reported TOI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!