The movie “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" premiered in theatres on Thursday, drawing notable personalities such as Tiger Shroff, and director Ali Abbas Zafar.

This film marks the debut collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, portraying Indian Army officers combating a masked antagonist played by South star Prithviraj Sukumaran. Alaya F and Manushi Chillar depict the love interests of Tiger and Akshay, respectively.

Taking on X, netizens hailed the movie, and said, "BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN review - “OVERLOADED WITH MASALA"

Venky Reviews wrote, “BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is a run-of-the-mill action film that is alright in parts but doesn’t offer anything new. The film follows a beaten to death storyline of an antagonist being associated with Indian forces and getting betrayed thus seeking revenge. The chemistry between Akshay and Tiger works well along with a few action blocks and Prithvirajs character. However, the screenplay is predictable and doesn’t have a proper emotional connect and feels tiring after while as we’ve seen the same structure in many movies. Overall, a so-so time-pass film that is mostly forgettable."

Meanwhile, others wrote, “Most Awaited Movie of the Year."

On its opening day, the action-packed film, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, raked in ₹1.1 crore in box office earnings, as reported by tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

A user wrote, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: A Knockout Punch for Bollywood Action! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan review out now 4.5/5. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a cinematic spectacle that will leave you speechless! This action-comedy powerhouse takes Bollywood action to a whole new level."

In the film, Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon from a notorious enemy.

Also featuring Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ.

