Bade Miyan Chote Miyan audience review: ‘Action-packed,’ netizens react to Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer movie
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff star in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', a high-octane action film about two elite soldiers on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon. The movie received positive reviews and earned ₹1.1 crore on its opening day.
The movie “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" premiered in theatres on Thursday, drawing notable personalities such as Tiger Shroff, and director Ali Abbas Zafar.
