Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s movie collects ₹88.25 cr worldwide
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 10: This year’s Eid release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM), continues its poor run at the box office as it completes the 10th day since its release. On Day 10, the Bollywood movie collected ₹1.75 crore in India, as per early estimates.