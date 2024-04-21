Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 10: The most expensive movie of Akshay Kumar's career also stars Tiger Shroff. The movie has collected ₹ 88.25 crore worldwide in 10 days.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 10: This year’s Eid release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM), continues its poor run at the box office as it completes the 10th day since its release. On Day 10, the Bollywood movie collected ₹1.75 crore in India, as per early estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BMCM is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for big-budget entertainers like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Neither of these Bollywood stars has had a successful run at the box office in the recent past. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned ₹15.65 crore in the domestic market on its release day on Eid (April 11). The movie witnessed a 51.44% drop the next day as it raked in ₹7.6 crore. There was a moderate rise in numbers on the first Saturday ( ₹8.5 crore). There was rise again on Sunday as the movie collected ₹9.05 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unfortunately for the makers, the movie failed the Monday test ( ₹2.5 crore) and never recovered after that. In the first week, BMCM collected ₹49.9 crore in the domestic market. Then, on the second Friday, it earned ₹1.4 crore.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail to hit over 20,000 screens in China, 8 years after Aamir Khan's ‘Dangal’ So far, the movie has managed to earn ₹53.12 crore net at the India box office. The gross collection stands at ₹61.05 crore. With an overseas collection of ₹27.2 crore, the worldwide box office collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan now stands at ₹88.25 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s most expensive movie BMCM happens to be Akshay Kumar’s most expensive movie till date, with media reports claiming that it was made with ₹350 crore. Khiladi Kumar himself charged ₹165 crore, as per the reports, which has not worked in the movie’s favour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!