Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s movie crosses ₹90 crore worldwide
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 11: BMCM, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has crossed ₹90 crore worldwide. The Bollywood movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 11: Released on Eid this year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) has seen a rise in numbers over the weekend. After earning ₹1.4 crore in India on the second Friday, the Bollywood movie saw a 25% rise on the following day with ₹1.75 crore. On Sunday, there was a further 42.86% rise, and the movie made ₹2.50 crore, as per early estimates.