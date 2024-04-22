Active Stocks
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s movie crosses ₹90 crore worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 11: BMCM, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has crossed ₹90 crore worldwide. The Bollywood movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 11: The movie has collected ₹90.50 crore (Screengrab from YouTube/Pooja Entertainment)Premium
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 11: Released on Eid this year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) has seen a rise in numbers over the weekend. After earning 1.4 crore in India on the second Friday, the Bollywood movie saw a 25% rise on the following day with 1.75 crore. On Sunday, there was a further 42.86% rise, and the movie made 2.50 crore, as per early estimates.

Also Read: Has Bollywood actor Aamir Khan endorsed Congress ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Here's the truth

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, BMCM stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manushi Chhillar. 

Neither Akshay nor Tiger has had a successful run at the box office in recent times, and their latest release does not appear to be a relief either. Made with a budget of 350 crore, according to media reports, the film's collections have fallen well below expectations. 

Also Read: BJP fumes as Shah Rukh Khan lookalike campaigns for Congress in Maharashtra: ‘Imagine the lengths…’

In its first week, the movie earned 49.9 crore in the domestic market. On its release day, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned 15.65 crore in India. The movie saw a 51.44% drop the following day, collecting 7.6 crore. There was a moderate increase in numbers on its first Saturday, when it earned 8.5 crore. BMCM saw an increase in numbers again on Sunday when it raked in 9.05 crore.

BMCM worldwide box office

So far, the movie has earned 55.55 crore net in the domestic box office, for a gross collection of 63.15 crore. 

With an overseas collection of 27.35 crore, the worldwide box office collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan now stands at 90.5 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 22 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST
