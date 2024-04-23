Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer movie mints ₹1 crore
Bollywood film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ grossed ₹1 crore on its 12th day. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and other actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha.
The Bollywood action film "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, grossed ₹1 crore on its 12th day in theatres, as reported by Sacnilk.
