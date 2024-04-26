Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is having a steady run at the box office, after witnessing a surge in collection over the weekend. The movie is set to enter the ₹100-crore club today.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk's estimates, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial minted ₹58.54 crore net during its fifteen-day run in theatres. On Thursday, April 25, the film raked in ₹84 lakh net. The film has been hovering around ₹85 lakh mark for the past 3 days, taking its second week collection to ₹8.64 crore net.

The week 2 collection marks a significant drop of 82.69 per cent compared to the first week, when it raked in ₹49.9 crore net. BMCM was released on Eid on April 11, clashing with the release of ‘Maidaan.’ On its release day, the Akshay Kumar starrer raked in ₹15.65 crore net.

The action-packed Bollywood entertainer registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.33 percent on April 25, with Bengaluru city leading occupancy rates across all metropolitan cities. Chennai trailed close behind.

On the global front, BMCM's business grossed ₹99.75 crore at the box office, falling a little short of the ₹100 crore mark. During its 15-day run in theatres, the film grossed ₹68.75 crore in the domestic market and ₹31 crore in the overseas business.

Deepshikha Deshmukh, Vashu Bhagnani, Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani and Himanshu Kishan Mehra are the producers of BMCM, released under the banner of Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ. BMCM had a multilingual release, hitting theatres with Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu versions.

The movie was shot at multiple sites from India and abroad, including Mumbai, Abu Dhabi,Jordan, Scotland and London.

The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer features Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Ronit Roy and Alaya Furniturewala in significant roles.

