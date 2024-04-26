Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar movie mints ₹84 lakh, to cross ₹100 crore-mark today
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 15: The action-packed Bollywood entertainer collected ₹8.64 crore net collection during its second week. On the global front, BMCM's business grossed ₹99.75 crore at the box office. Check full stats here.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is having a steady run at the box office, after witnessing a surge in collection over the weekend. The movie is set to enter the ₹100-crore club today.
