Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's action film mints only ₹7 crore
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BO collection day 2: Akshay Kumar's film mints ₹7 crore grossed approximately ₹7.00 crore net in India on its second day across all languages, with total earnings of around ₹22.65 crore.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BO collection day 2: On its second day at the box office, the Bollywood film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan," featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, received a tepid response from audiences.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message