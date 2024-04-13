Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BO collection day 2: On its second day at the box office, the Bollywood film “ Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ," featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, received a tepid response from audiences.

As per the early estimates, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned around 7.00 Cr India net on its second day for all languages, according to Sacnilk. Total ₹ 22.65 Cr

Moreover, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" earned ₹36.33 crore in worldwide gross on the opening day, the makers announced on Friday. Production banner Pooja Entertainment, which has backed the movie in association with AAZ, shared the film's day one box numbers in a press note and also through a poster on its social media handles.

"The highly anticipated action flick has made a significant impact, emerging as a box office winner with a whopping collection of ₹36.33 crore worldwide," the studio said.

The movie had an overall 15.54% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a compelling negative role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles. The movie, released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Zafar.

Shot in various locales including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is an action-packed entertainer. Akshay Kumar likened it to a "Bad Boys-like film" during the trailer launch.

The movie encountered a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's “Maidaan."

Also featuring Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ.

