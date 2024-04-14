Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 3: The Bollywood film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff witnessed a surge in collection on Saturday. Check full figures here.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 3: The Bollywood film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was released on April 11 on the occasion of Eid 2024, clashing with Ajay Devgn's “Maidaan". The collection surged over the third day, promising big numbers for the first-weekend collection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial film garnered ₹31.75 crore net during its three-day run in theatres, as per the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Day 3, the film managed to rake in ₹8.5 crore net, marking an 11.84% increase in numbers.

Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's action film mints only ₹ 7 crore Considering the global business, the film amassed ₹16.35 crore gross in the overseas market, as per Sacnilk estimates. These figures take the total collection to ₹44 crore gross worldwide. Production house Pooja Entertainment claimed that the film collected ₹55.14 crore gross worldwide during the first two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On its release day, the film minted ₹15.65 crore net but received a tepid response from audiences a day later. The film collected less than half, 51.44 percent, on Day 2 as compared with the previous day's numbers.

Also read: OTT releases this week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Premalu, and more; movies, web series' to watch this weekend This action-packed entertainer witnessed 18.27 percent overall Hindi occupancy on Saturday, April 13. The movie produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar was shot in various locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. It was released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also read: Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's movie collects ₹ 9.85 crore amid Buy 1 Get 1 offer Produced under the banner Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, the film's star cast features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy in lead roles apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan audience review: ‘Action-packed,’ netizens react to Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrerdire movie Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “#BMCM collects ₹ 8-9 cr nett on Its Day 3 as per early estimates. Headed towards ₹ 39-41 cr Nett extended 4 days weekend at the domestic box office."

