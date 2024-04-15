Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's film mints ₹40.75 crore
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff earns around ₹9.00 crore on its fourth day. The film has crossed ₹40 crore at the box office, with a lukewarm response from audiences on the second day.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer movie “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is estimated to have earned around ₹9.00 crore in India on its fourth day of release, according to Sacnilk.
