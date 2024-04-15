Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's film mints 40.75 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's film mints ₹40.75 crore

Livemint

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff earns around 9.00 crore on its fourth day. The film has crossed 40 crore at the box office, with a lukewarm response from audiences on the second day.

Mumbai, Apr 04 (ANI): Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff pose for a photo during the promotion of their upcoming film' Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer movie “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is estimated to have earned around 9.00 crore in India on its fourth day of release, according to Sacnilk.

Additionally, as per the latest report, the film has now crossed 40 crore at the box office.

The film, which was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

On its release day, the film garnered 15.65 crore net, but it faced a lukewarm response from audiences the following day. Day 2 saw a significant drop, with collections amounting to only 51.44 per cent of the previous day's earnings.

This action-packed entertainer experienced an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.27 per cent on Saturday, April 13. Additionally, the Hindi version of the film recorded an overall occupancy of 20.63% on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

The film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Zafar, was shot in various locations, including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. It had a multilingual release, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

In a post on X, Sumit Kadel wrote, “Headed towards 39-41 cr Nett extended 4 days weekend at the domestic box office."

Produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, the movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy in lead roles, alongside appearances by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

(With inputs from agencies)

