‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff movie numbers nosedive by 72.38%

Written By Fareha Naaz

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood's action-packed entertainer starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff minted a collection of ₹43.3 crore net during its five-day run in theatres

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5: The film managed to rake in ₹17.55 crore net during its first weekend. (ANI)Premium
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5: The film managed to rake in 17.55 crore net during its first weekend. (ANI)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood's action-packed entertainer film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, accumulated a net collection of 43.3 crore during its five-day theatrical run.

Released on April 11, the film clashed with Ajay Devgn's “Maidaan". According to film industry tracker Sacnilk's estimates, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" earned 2.5 crore net on its fifth day, marking a 72.38 percent drop in collection.  

Released on the occasion of Eid 2024, the film minted 15.65 crore net on Day 1 but received a tepid response from audiences on the next day. By Day 3, Saturday, the film minted in 8.5 crore net and the collection surged to 9.05 crore net on the fourth day. Thus, during its first weekend, the film managed to accumulate 17.55 crore net.

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial film amassed 75 crore gross worldwide, with overseas business contributing 26.5 crore gross. Considering the domestic box office numbers, the film collected 48.5 crore gross. 

Pooja Entertainment, along with AAZ Films, posted on Instagram giving the extended weekend numbers, claiming the film collected 96.18 crore gross worldwide.

On Monday, April 15, the action-packed entertainer saw a 9.92 percent overall Hindi occupancy.

The film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Zafar, was released in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film's star cast features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy in lead roles apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The scenes from the movie were shot at various locations in India and abroad including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland and Jordan.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) noted early estimates of "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" and Maidan whose release clashed with the former.

Published: 16 Apr 2024, 10:27 AM IST
