Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6: Another disaster for Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff; ₹78 cr worldwide
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6: With ₹78 crore worldwide in six days, the movie is likely to be a commercial disaster. Other recent films of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have also failed to perform well at the box office.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ali Abbas Zafar’s much-awaited movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has collected ₹78 crore worldwide in the first six days. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message