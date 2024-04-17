Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6: Another disaster for Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff; 78 cr worldwide

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6: Another disaster for Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff; ₹78 cr worldwide

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6: With 78 crore worldwide in six days, the movie is likely to be a commercial disaster. Other recent films of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have also failed to perform well at the box office.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6: With 78 crore worldwide in 6 days, the movie - starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff - is likely to be a commercial disaster.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ali Abbas Zafar’s much-awaited movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has collected 78 crore worldwide in the first six days. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) earned 15.65 crore in the domestic market on its release day, Eid (April 11). It saw a 51.44% drop on the following day as it raked in 7.6 crore.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Premalu, and more;

The first Saturday saw a slight rise in numbers; BMCM earned 8.5 crore. Sunday saw a marginal increase again, as BMCM made 9.05 crore.

However, the movie failed the Monday test and earned just 2.5 crore, a 72.38% drop. The next day, its numbers reached the lowest since its release. The Akshay-Tiger movie earned 2.25 crore.

So far, the movie has managed to earn 45.55 crore net in the domestic box office. The gross collection stands at 51.5 crore. With an overseas collection of 26.5 crore, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's worldwide box office collection now stands at 78 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s costliest movie

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan happens to be Akshay Kumar’s costliest movie, as it was made with 350 crore, as per Pinkvilla. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for big-budget Bollywood entertainers like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat.

The film's box office collection does not look impressive. It is unlikely to witness any significant growth in the coming days, so it may turn out to be a box office disaster. Akshaya Kumar has not seen much box office success of late. His earlier movies, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, and Ram Setu, also did not fare well commercially.

Also Read: Mid-budget movies punch above their weight at the box office

Even Tiger Shroff's last successful movie was War in 2019. The Yash Raj movie also featured Hrithik Roshan. His solo-hero movies after that - Baaghi 3, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath - have all been disasters at the box office.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.