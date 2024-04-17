Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6: With ₹ 78 crore worldwide in six days, the movie is likely to be a commercial disaster. Other recent films of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have also failed to perform well at the box office.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ali Abbas Zafar’s much-awaited movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has collected ₹78 crore worldwide in the first six days. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) earned ₹15.65 crore in the domestic market on its release day, Eid (April 11). It saw a 51.44% drop on the following day as it raked in ₹7.6 crore.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Premalu, and more; The first Saturday saw a slight rise in numbers; BMCM earned ₹8.5 crore. Sunday saw a marginal increase again, as BMCM made ₹9.05 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the movie failed the Monday test and earned just ₹2.5 crore, a 72.38% drop. The next day, its numbers reached the lowest since its release. The Akshay-Tiger movie earned ₹2.25 crore.

So far, the movie has managed to earn ₹45.55 crore net in the domestic box office. The gross collection stands at ₹51.5 crore. With an overseas collection of ₹26.5 crore, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's worldwide box office collection now stands at ₹78 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s costliest movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan happens to be Akshay Kumar’s costliest movie, as it was made with ₹350 crore, as per Pinkvilla. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for big-budget Bollywood entertainers like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film's box office collection does not look impressive. It is unlikely to witness any significant growth in the coming days, so it may turn out to be a box office disaster. Akshaya Kumar has not seen much box office success of late. His earlier movies, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, and Ram Setu, also did not fare well commercially.

Also Read: Mid-budget movies punch above their weight at the box office Even Tiger Shroff's last successful movie was War in 2019. The Yash Raj movie also featured Hrithik Roshan. His solo-hero movies after that - Baaghi 3, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath - have all been disasters at the box office.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!