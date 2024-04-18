Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: The Akshay Kumar -Tiger Shroff starrer collected ₹48.20 crore on the 7th day of its release, according to Sacnilk.

As per early estimates, the movie earned around 2.50 Cr India net on its seventh day for its Hindi original and all dubbed versions combined. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar.

On its release day, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) amassed ₹15.65 crore domestically, but experienced a sharp 51.44% decline the following day, earning ₹7.6 crore.

While Saturday showed a slight uptick with ₹8.5 crore, on Sunday, it saw a marginal increase in collection to ₹9.05 crore. However, the film faced a significant dip in collections on Monday, earning just ₹2.5 crore, marking a 72.38% drop.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, the film's lacklustre box office performance suggests it may be headed for disaster. Akshay Kumar, the lead actor, has been experiencing a dearth of box-office successes lately.

The film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Zafar, had a multi-lingual release, including dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the movie was shot in in Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they don the role of elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

