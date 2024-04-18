Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's movie inches closer to ₹50 crore-mark
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: The Akshay Kumar -Tiger Shroff starrer earned ₹48.20 crore on the 7th day. The movie has seen a significant decline in box office numbers after the release day.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: The Akshay Kumar -Tiger Shroff starrer collected ₹48.20 crore on the 7th day of its release, according to Sacnilk.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message