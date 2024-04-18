Active Stocks
Thu Apr 18 2024 10:05:17
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 161.30 0.78%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 278.75 1.60%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 450.30 0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.80 -0.27%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,417.00 0.16%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's movie inches closer to 50 crore-mark
BackBack

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's movie inches closer to ₹50 crore-mark

Livemint

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: The Akshay Kumar -Tiger Shroff starrer earned ₹48.20 crore on the 7th day. The movie has seen a significant decline in box office numbers after the release day.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: The movie - starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff inched closer to ₹50 crore-mark, but has seen a significant decline in box office numbers. (Screengrab from YouTube/Zee Music Company)Premium
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: The movie - starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff inched closer to 50 crore-mark, but has seen a significant decline in box office numbers. (Screengrab from YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: The Akshay Kumar -Tiger Shroff starrer collected 48.20 crore on the 7th day of its release, according to Sacnilk.

As per early estimates, the movie earned around 2.50 Cr India net on its seventh day for its Hindi original and all dubbed versions combined. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar.

On its release day, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) amassed 15.65 crore domestically, but experienced a sharp 51.44% decline the following day, earning 7.6 crore.

While Saturday showed a slight uptick with 8.5 crore, on Sunday, it saw a marginal increase in collection to 9.05 crore. However, the film faced a significant dip in collections on Monday, earning just 2.5 crore, marking a 72.38% drop.

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan audience review: ‘Action-packed,’ netizens react to Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer movie

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, the film's lacklustre box office performance suggests it may be headed for disaster. Akshay Kumar, the lead actor, has been experiencing a dearth of box-office successes lately.

The film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Zafar, had a multi-lingual release, including dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also Read: ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff movie numbers nosedive by 72.38%

Produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the movie was shot in in Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan. 

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they don the role of elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App