Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 9: The film raked in ₹ 1.3 crore on its ninth day, Friday which coincided with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 9: Bollywood's action-packed entertainer “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff movie managed to garner ₹51.2 crore net during its nine-day run in theatres, according to Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the latest estimates, the film has crossed ₹80 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The movie was released in theatres on April 11 while its premier shows debuted on April 10.

Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's movie inches closer to ₹ 50 crore-mark According to industry tracker Sacnilk's report, the film raked in ₹1.3 crore on its ninth day, Friday which coincided with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. This marks 21.21 percent drop in collection as compared with previous day, Thursday, when it raked in ₹1.65 crore net. BMCM registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.17 per cent on April 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's movie inches closer to ₹ 50 crore-mark Produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, the film collected ₹86.4 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The global business accumulated such numbers after its overseas collection raked in ₹27 crore gross. At the domestic box office, the film collected ₹59.4 crore gross.

Also read: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail to hit over 20,000 screens in China, 8 years after Aamir Khan's ‘Dangal’ The film collected Rs15.65 crore net on its release day, but it faced a lukewarm response from audiences on the next day. Its week 1 collection totals to ₹28.35 crore net as it collected ₹12.15 crore net during its first weekend.

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Article 370 to Appu & Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2; movies, web series to watch over the weekend The film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Zafar, had a multilingual release. Ali Abbas Zafar directorial film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BMCM was shot in various locations which includes loctions in India and abroad, namely Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

The movie's cast featres Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!