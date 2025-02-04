Badshah’s Pokemon song gets trolled by Yo Yo Honey Singh fans, ‘Gajjab bejjati hai’

Rapper Badshah has teamed up with Pokemon for his latest track, Imma Be Your Pokemon. The music video features Pikachu and other legendary Pokemon, making it a unique fusion of music and pop culture.

Badshah’s new song, Imma Be Your Pokemon, blends desi beats with his signature style. The music video, Featuring Sharvi Yadav and Sahher Bambba, includes official Pokemon characters like Pikachu and Jigglypuff. This is a real collaboration with the Pokemon team, not a fan-made project.

fans are, however, not happy with the collaboration. Social media reactions have been mostly negative.

“Isse 100 times acha pokemon ke theme songs han (The Pokemon theme songs are 100 times better than this),” wrote one fan.

“Kon kon manta hai Bakwas song (Who agrees that this song is nonsense?),” came from another.

Meanwhile, Yo Yo Honey Singh fans trolled Badshah’s song.

“2 din ho geya song ko come back kiu nahi ho raha (It’s been two days, why isn’t the song making a comeback?),” quipped one fan while referring to the popular “comeback” reference.

Another fan just mentioned “MANIAC”, referring to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s new song. The teaser of the music video was launched on February 4, generating an overwhelming response from his fans.

“Maniac wale attendence lagao,” wrote another fan.

“Manna parega bhai. Gajjab bejjati hai (Have to admit, bro. This is next-level humiliation),” came from another Yo Yo Honey Singh fan.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac vs Badshah’s Pokemon Yo Yo Honey Singh released a teaser for his new song, Maniac, in collaboration with T-Series. The video, released on February 4, went viral instantly, gaining more than 8 lakh views in four hours. Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is also featured in the music video.

