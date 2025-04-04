Bageshwar Dham’s Acharya Dhirendra joins Anant Ambani’s 140 km padyatra to Dwarka | Watch

As Anant Ambani pursues the 140-kilometre ‘padyatra’ from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish Temple for his 30th birthday on April 10, the Internet-famous Bageshwar Baba joined the youngest son of the Ambani family on his spiritual journey.

In a video, Bageshwar Dham's Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Shastri can be seen walking with Reliance Industries Limited Director's convey. Acharya Dhirendra, better known as Bageshwar Baba, can be seen walking the stretch bare feet.

To avoid causing any disturbance during the day, he undertakes this journey at night and aims to complete it on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Anant Ambani saves chickens from slaughter A few days ago, Anant Ambani had rescued a flock of poultry chickens during his ‘padyatra’.

In a video which went viral on social media platforms, Anant Ambani could be seen asking his staff to “save” all chickens which were being transported in a vehicle having caged-compartments.

He reportedly stopped the van in the wee hours near Khambhalia town of Devbhumi Dwarka district after learning it was transporting chickens for slaughter.

In the video, Anant, while holding a hen in his hands, can be seen instructing one of his team members to rescue all poultry birds caged in the vehicle. He then asked his staff to pay the owner for the chickens.

Anant reportedly paid double to the owner to save the chickens from slaughter.

Anant Ambani padyatra Anant Ambani embarked on a 140km 'padyatra' from his residence in Jamnagar to Dwarka around March 27. He has been covering a distance of nearly 10 kilometres every night under tight security.

By Tuesday, April 1, he had walked for nearly 60 km and was expected to cover the remaining distance of the yatra in about four days. Upon reaching Dwarka, he would take blessings of Lord Krishna at the famous Dwarkadhish Temple.

“As you all know that I am on a padyatra from my residence in Jamnagar to Dwarka. It's been five days and I am expected to reach there in 2 to 4 days. I am able to undertake this padyatra because of the blessings of Lord Dwarkadhish. His blessings are on everyone,” Anant Ambani told reporters during his journey.

Anant Ambani's health challenges According to RIL's press statement, Anant has battled severe lung disease, extreme thyroid issues, and Cushing’s syndrome since childhood, causing physical limitations.

However, these physical challenges have never defined his spirit, and he has overcome his health issues with positivity and determination.

“Each night, he walks with unwavering determination, refusing to let his challenges hold him back from achieving his goals, whether spiritual or professional,” the statement said.