Bagheera, directed by Suri, follows police officer Vedanth Prabhakar, who becomes a vigilante after witnessing corruption and violence.

Bagheera, starring Sriimurali, is set to captivate a broader audience with its Hindi-dubbed version arriving on OTT now. The film, which initially premiered in theatres on October 31, during the festive season of Diwali, has already garnered a positive response on Netflix in Kannada, its original language. The movie is also available on Netflix in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Hindi version of the action-packed thriller, and the announcement has added to the excitement. According to Disney+ Hotstar, which will stream the Hindi version, the streaming platform shared the news with a post saying, “Shikari ka shikar karne aa raha hai (He is coming to hunt the hunter)... Bagheera."

Bagheera, directed by Suri and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, follows the journey of Vedanth Prabhakar, a police officer inspired by his mother to see law enforcement as a superhero. Played by Sriimurali, Vedanth begins his career with high hopes but soon becomes disillusioned by widespread corruption and violent crimes.

After witnessing unimaginable cruelty, Vedanth transforms into a vigilante named Bagheera, working covertly with his trusted allies, Narayana and a small team, to bring criminals to justice. His ultimate battle is against Rana, a ruthless crime lord involved in organ trafficking.

The stakes become personal when Vedanth’s love interest, Sneha, falls victim to Rana’s brutality. Determined to avenge her death and dismantle Rana’s network, Bagheera works with CBI officer Guru to take down the operation. The climax sees Bagheera triumph over Rana, with a hint at his return to tackle future challenges.

The film boasts a talented cast, including Rukmini Vasanth, Sudha Rani, Prakash Raj and Rangayana Raghu in key roles. The narrative is elevated by B Ajaneesh Loknath's music and A J Shetty's cinematography, which beautifully capture the intense action and emotional depth.

Bagheera Hindi OTT: When and where to watch With the Hindi-dubbed release, Bagheera is set to reach a wider audience, promising an engaging watch for action film enthusiasts this holiday season. Fans can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar starting December 25.