Bagheera OTT release date: Kannada superhero film is available for watching from today, know details

The Kannada superhero film Bagheera is now streaming on OTT from November 21, available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie features Sriimurali and follows the story of a superhero.

Published21 Nov 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Baghera OTT release date: The movie is available for OTT streaming from today
Baghera OTT release date: The movie is available for OTT streaming from today

Bagheera OTT release date: The Kannada superhero film Bagheera is now available for streaming on the OTT platform from Thursday, November 21. The movie is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.  

Where to watch Bagheera on OTT?

Viewers who were keenly waiting for the movie's release on OTT platforms can watch it on Netflix. The superhero movie is available on the OTT platform starting today. It features Sriimurali in lead roles and revolves around the story of a superhero. The movie was released on theatres on October 31.

About Bagheera movie 

The action movie revolves around the story of a man who works for the justice of his fellow villagers behind the mask of a superhero Bagheera. The man adopts the vigilante persona to combat injustice . The movie is filled with intense suspense, twists and mystery and shows the story of how the lead role overcomes different challenges to bring justice in the village. 

The movie's protagonist, Vedanth Prabhakar, aspires to become a superhero to fight injustice but chooses to become a police officer after his mother expresses her wish to see him in a police uniform.

The Indian Kannada-language movie has been written and directed by Suri and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The movie received critical acclaim for its gripping story line. Apart from Sriimurali, the movie also features Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar and Rangayana Raghu in lead roles. 

Bagheera's music has been composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, while cinematography and editing are handled by A. J. Shetty and Pranav Sri Prasad. According to media reports, the movie has earned an estimated 24.25 crore (US$2.9 million). According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated 19.18 crore in India Net, and 24.77 crore worldwide. Its gross collection stood at 24.77 crore.  It stands as the third highest grossing Kannada movie of 2024 after Bheema and Martin. 

 

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 10:17 AM IST
